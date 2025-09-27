Independent Wealth Network Inc. Sells 526 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

SGOV stock opened at $100.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.57 and a 200 day moving average of $100.54. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.74.

