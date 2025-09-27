Independent Wealth Network Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.3% in the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.9% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.1% in the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 13,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17,658.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,511,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.2%

TSM opened at $273.41 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $286.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.8348 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.42%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.