Independent Wealth Network Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $838,404,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 19,843.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,195,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,173 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $382,510,000. Bell Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $213,024,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,663,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,275,000 after purchasing an additional 856,928 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $186.57 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $187.19. The company has a market capitalization of $146.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.39.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.