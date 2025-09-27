IMPACTfolio LLC Acquires Shares of 1,487 NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,412,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,735 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 200,898,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,978,618,000 after purchasing an additional 20,494,402 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in NVIDIA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.65, for a total transaction of $7,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 138,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,647,161. This represents a 22.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,176,470 shares of company stock worth $720,979,162. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $178.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.60 and its 200-day moving average is $145.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.