Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $261.32 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $279.13. The company has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $261.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.80.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $260.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. This represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

