Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Shares Up 12.5% – Still a Buy?

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) shares rose 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02). Approximately 3,384,350 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 445% from the average daily volume of 620,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

Hydrogen Utopia International Trading Up 6.9%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.90 million, a PE ratio of -1,315.38 and a beta of 1.37.

About Hydrogen Utopia International

(Get Free Report)

Hydrogen Utopia International (HUI) is a company pioneering the responsible, sustainable remediation of non-recyclable waste plastics into clean fuel hydrogen using unique proprietary technology. HUI is addressing the major environmental threat posed by waste plastic whilst providing alternative energy sources with significantly lower carbon emissions than existing processes with a view to achieving net zero climate impact.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrogen Utopia International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrogen Utopia International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.