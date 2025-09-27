Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 185,200.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 696.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 348.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 74.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

HST stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.57. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.12%.The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.020 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.77.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

