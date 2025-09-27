Highline Wealth Partners LLC Sells 673 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Highline Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth $192,231,000. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth $122,801,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 86.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,974,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,922,000 after purchasing an additional 913,715 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 117.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 904,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,796,000 after purchasing an additional 488,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 14.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,848,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,124,000 after acquiring an additional 366,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 17,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,733,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,600. This represents a 32.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $6,190,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 236,709 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,809. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE IRM opened at $101.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.27. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 722.24 and a beta of 1.08. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,242.86%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

