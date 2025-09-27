Highline Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Highline Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 652,139.5% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,214,757,000 after acquiring an additional 83,702,101 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,592,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,464 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,855,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,652,437,000 after purchasing an additional 827,851 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,281,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,054,513,000 after purchasing an additional 40,758 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,466,751,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $160.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.04 and its 200 day moving average is $149.15. The company has a market cap of $276.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.03%.

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.05.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

