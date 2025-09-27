Highline Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 3,422.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,865,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,123,000 after buying an additional 506,026 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,358,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,510,000 after buying an additional 89,093 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,975,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,609,000 after buying an additional 294,378 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 2,397,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,919,000 after buying an additional 147,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 425.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,431,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,783 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $256.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.00. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $146.76 and a one year high of $258.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 72.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.52) EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total transaction of $528,867.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,560.61. This trade represents a 20.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 22,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total transaction of $5,113,298.13. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 129,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,523,786.24. This represents a 14.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,825 shares of company stock worth $32,532,671. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTWO. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

