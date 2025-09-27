Highline Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,372 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Highline Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Highline Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $9,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 3,265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,210,000 after purchasing an additional 182,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,933,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,139,000 after buying an additional 368,544 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,201,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,950,000 after buying an additional 421,792 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,597,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,288,000 after acquiring an additional 68,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,262,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,791,000 after acquiring an additional 410,340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QQQM opened at $245.37 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $248.17. The company has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

