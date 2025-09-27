Highline Wealth Partners LLC Buys 450 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $77.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.88 and a 200 day moving average of $70.64.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

