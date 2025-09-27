Head to Head Review: Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.0% of Sphere Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of Sphere Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Sphere Entertainment alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Sphere Entertainment and Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere Entertainment -14.68% -19.27% -9.85% Tencent Music Entertainment Group 33.72% 10.75% 8.39%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere Entertainment $1.03 billion 2.05 -$200.65 million ($5.32) -11.08 Tencent Music Entertainment Group $3.89 billion 10.42 $924.18 million $0.91 25.97

This table compares Sphere Entertainment and Tencent Music Entertainment Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sphere Entertainment. Sphere Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tencent Music Entertainment Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Sphere Entertainment has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sphere Entertainment and Tencent Music Entertainment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere Entertainment 1 2 6 0 2.56 Tencent Music Entertainment Group 0 0 9 2 3.18

Sphere Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $54.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.38%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus price target of $24.47, suggesting a potential upside of 3.56%. Given Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tencent Music Entertainment Group is more favorable than Sphere Entertainment.

Summary

Tencent Music Entertainment Group beats Sphere Entertainment on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sphere Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates entertainment dining and nightlife venues markets under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathédrale, Hakkasan, and Omnia brand names. The company was formerly known as Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. and changed its name to Sphere Entertainment Co. in April 2023. Sphere Entertainment Co. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

(Get Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends. The company also delivers music-centric live streaming services primarily through the Live Streaming tab on QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, WeSing, Kugou Live, and Kuwo Live that provides an interactive online stage for performers and users to showcase their talent and engage with a diverse audience base; and Lazy Audio, an audio platform. In addition, it sells music-related merchandise; and artist-related merchandise, such as branded apparel, posters and art prints, and accessories and integrated and technology-driven music solutions that help IoT device manufacturers build and operate their branded music services on their IoT devices, as well as offers advertising services across its online karaoke platform and online music apps. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.