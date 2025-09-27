Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 384 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,462,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,286,000 after purchasing an additional 604,120 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 86.0% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,944,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598,125 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,402,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,979,000 after purchasing an additional 106,135 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 81.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,282,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 74.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,255,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Phillip Securities upgraded Airbnb from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.46.

Airbnb Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of ABNB opened at $123.70 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.88 and a 1 year high of $163.93. The stock has a market cap of $76.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.65.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 22.67%.The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total transaction of $29,584,960.00. Following the sale, the director owned 15 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880.40. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $849,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 461,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,680,505.46. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,437,726 shares of company stock worth $186,661,639 in the last ninety days. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Airbnb



Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

