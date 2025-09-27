Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 220 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,283 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock opened at $122.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $121.02 and a 52 week high of $150.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.31 and its 200 day moving average is $133.30. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

