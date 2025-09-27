Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $363,000. Old North State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the second quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 13.9% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 168,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,518,000 after buying an additional 20,560 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.9% during the second quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 643,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,841,000 after buying an additional 18,101 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 30.8% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $492,523.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $288,801.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,235.37. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,102 shares of company stock worth $1,046,607 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $67.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.32. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 price target on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price target on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

