Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $4.05 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,337 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $585,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 20,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Fortinet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Cowen lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.03.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $84.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $46,935,174.08. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,730,560 shares in the company, valued at $958,265,548.80. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $15,607,701.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,061,072,243.92. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Recommended Stories

