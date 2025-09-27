Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.8889.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HALO. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $73.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.60. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.31. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 150.85%. The firm had revenue of $325.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $294,720.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 46,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,423.36. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $173,594.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,058.05. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,227 shares of company stock worth $5,870,115. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

