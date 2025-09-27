Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. $GGAL Shares Acquired by ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,648 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Grupo Financiero Galicia comprises 2.2% of ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 578.7% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 33,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 28,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 13,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 62.3% in the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 163,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 62,755 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.09.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1381 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Financiero Galicia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

