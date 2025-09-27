Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,389,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,375 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $604,344,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,739,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,242,000 after buying an additional 2,864,863 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 9,978.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,350,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,787,000 after buying an additional 2,327,041 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 8,736.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,137,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,430,000 after buying an additional 2,113,767 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $128.33 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $133.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.28 and its 200 day moving average is $90.11. The company has a market capitalization of $161.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley set a $125.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $98.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.35.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

