Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,317 Shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF $AVMC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMC – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 170,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,952 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 158.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVMC opened at $69.41 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $53.29 and a twelve month high of $70.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.60 and a 200 day moving average of $64.91.

Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (AVMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of US mid-cap companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVMC was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

