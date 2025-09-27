Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $378,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 25,436 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $85.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.84 and its 200-day moving average is $75.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $54.40 and a 1 year high of $86.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

