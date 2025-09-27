Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF $DFLV

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFLV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 962.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day moving average is $30.70. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $32.99.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

