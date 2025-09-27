GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Major Shareholder Sells $29,880.00 in Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) major shareholder William George Brumder sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $29,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,838,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,986,620. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

GoPro Trading Up 4.1%

GPRO stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $362.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.51. GoPro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $3.05.

Get GoPro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GPRO. Wall Street Zen raised GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GoPro in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $0.75.

Institutional Trading of GoPro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GoPro by 132.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,983 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of GoPro by 99.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,723,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 859,677 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

(Get Free Report)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.