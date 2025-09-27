Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives $109.36 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.9091.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GSHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $109.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones purchased 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.08 per share, for a total transaction of $98,905.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,491 shares in the company, valued at $300,505.28. This represents a 49.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 60,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $5,293,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $11,677,152.27. This represents a 31.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 244,770 shares of company stock valued at $21,568,721 over the last 90 days. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after buying an additional 32,998 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $74.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.41. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $130.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $94.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 8.76% and a negative return on equity of 59.49%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Goosehead Insurance has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

