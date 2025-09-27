Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 992,260 Shares of Cadeler A/S Sponsored ADR $CDLR

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cadeler A/S Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CDLR – Free Report) by 98.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992,260 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadeler A/S were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cadeler A/S by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Cadeler A/S by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 134,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 20,309 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC boosted its stake in Cadeler A/S by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 532,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 96,508 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Cadeler A/S by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 250,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Cadeler A/S by 148,926.9% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 38,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 38,721 shares during the period. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadeler A/S alerts:

Cadeler A/S Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE CDLR opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.28. Cadeler A/S Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $28.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cadeler A/S ( NYSE:CDLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $136.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.33 million. Cadeler A/S had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 50.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadeler A/S Sponsored ADR will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cadeler A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CDLR

Cadeler A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadeler A/S Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CDLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.