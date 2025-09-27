Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF $SMAX

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF (BATS:SMAX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.47% of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF by 91.2% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF in the first quarter valued at about $398,000.

BATS:SMAX opened at $26.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.79. iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $26.33.

The iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF (SMAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund seeks to track the price return of the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) up to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund obtains exposure by holding IVV shares and options SMAX was launched on Sep 30, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

