Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $375,000 in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XSVN

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.24% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 82,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 51,255 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 79,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 23,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 559.0% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 27,519 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XSVN opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.51. BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $50.79.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XSVN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of seven years. XSVN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

