Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. $BBCP

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,427 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in CONCRETE PUMPING were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CONCRETE PUMPING by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 618,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 22,495 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CONCRETE PUMPING by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 584,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. Seven Six Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CONCRETE PUMPING by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Seven Six Capital Management LLC now owns 547,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 21,852 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in CONCRETE PUMPING by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 321,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in CONCRETE PUMPING by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 312,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CONCRETE PUMPING alerts:

CONCRETE PUMPING Price Performance

CONCRETE PUMPING stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

CONCRETE PUMPING ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.76 million. CONCRETE PUMPING had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. CONCRETE PUMPING has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONCRETE PUMPING declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBCP shares. Zacks Research raised shares of CONCRETE PUMPING to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CONCRETE PUMPING from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of CONCRETE PUMPING from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on BBCP

CONCRETE PUMPING Company Profile

(Free Report)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CONCRETE PUMPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONCRETE PUMPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.