Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in OPAL Fuels Inc. $OPAL

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,374 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in OPAL Fuels were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 64.2% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 195,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 76,267 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the first quarter worth about $683,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 711,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at OPAL Fuels

In related news, CEO Adam Comora bought 18,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $42,353.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 254,517 shares in the company, valued at $590,479.44. This trade represents a 7.73% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OPAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of OPAL Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of OPAL Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of OPAL Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.81.

OPAL Fuels Price Performance

OPAL stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.42 million, a P/E ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 1.08.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). OPAL Fuels had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $80.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

