Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 11,949 Shares of Alumis Inc. $ALMS

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,949 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Alumis were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alumis by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alumis by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alumis during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Towerview LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alumis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alumis during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Alumis in a report on Friday, July 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alumis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alumis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Alumis in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Alumis to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Alumis Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of ALMS opened at $4.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47. Alumis Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $13.11.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alumis Inc. will post -8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Alumis Company Profile

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

