GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.75.

GFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st.

GFL Environmental Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:GFL opened at $46.63 on Friday. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $38.78 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 48.53%.The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. GFL Environmental has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GFL Environmental

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at $385,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,166,000 after buying an additional 146,256 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 818.6% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 32,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

