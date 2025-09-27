General Motors (NYSE:GM) President Sells $1,612,946.07 in Stock

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) President Mark Reuss sold 26,869 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,612,946.07. Following the sale, the president directly owned 200,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,747.36. The trade was a 11.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

General Motors Stock Up 1.1%

GM stock opened at $61.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.12. General Motors Company has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $61.98.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.87 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GM. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Motors from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CLSA raised General Motors to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GM

Institutional Trading of General Motors

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $25,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $27,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.