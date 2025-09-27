GAMMA Investing LLC Has $338,000 Holdings in Watsco, Inc. $WSO

GAMMA Investing LLC cut its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,557,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,454,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,088,000 after purchasing an additional 82,977 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Watsco by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 814,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,118,000 after purchasing an additional 43,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,335,000 after purchasing an additional 18,958 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,329,000 after purchasing an additional 180,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

NYSE:WSO opened at $398.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.95. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $378.35 and a 12 month high of $571.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $417.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.66.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by ($0.32). Watsco had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 7.08%.The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 92.02%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

