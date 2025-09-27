Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) vs. Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Critical Survey

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) and Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Cousins Properties has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cousins Properties and Gaming and Leisure Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cousins Properties 6.51% 1.27% 0.70% Gaming and Leisure Properties 46.32% 15.43% 5.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dividends

94.4% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Cousins Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Cousins Properties pays out 345.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays out 120.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gaming and Leisure Properties has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Gaming and Leisure Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cousins Properties and Gaming and Leisure Properties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cousins Properties $925.00 million 5.14 $45.96 million $0.37 76.52 Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.57 billion 8.48 $784.62 million $2.58 18.17

Gaming and Leisure Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Cousins Properties. Gaming and Leisure Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cousins Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cousins Properties and Gaming and Leisure Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cousins Properties 0 4 6 0 2.60 Gaming and Leisure Properties 0 6 5 0 2.45

Cousins Properties presently has a consensus target price of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.78%. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus target price of $52.85, indicating a potential upside of 12.74%. Given Cousins Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cousins Properties is more favorable than Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties beats Cousins Properties on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing, and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets, and opportunistic investments.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc. engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

