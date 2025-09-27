Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,212 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.8% of Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 3,372 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $337.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.26. The company has a market cap of $617.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $272.78 and a one year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.05%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

