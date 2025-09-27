Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 961 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 16,058 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 510,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,586,000 after acquiring an additional 55,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 361.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average of $47.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.48 and a twelve month high of $52.27.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.27 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-3.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 120.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLPI

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 133,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,234,172.62. The trade was a 2.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.