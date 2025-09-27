Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 372 Shares of Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Cameco by 1,798.4% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $85.52 on Friday. Cameco Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $89.13. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.30 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.17 and its 200 day moving average is $62.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $467.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.79 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.Cameco’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

CCJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Cameco from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Friday, August 29th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.55.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

