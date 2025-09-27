Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $434,000 Stock Holdings in ADT Inc. $ADT

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,192 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GTS Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 25,820 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 121,225 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at $1,654,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 469.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,190 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 90,852 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ADT Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.13.

ADT Announces Dividend

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. ADT had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. ADT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.890 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. ADT’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ADT news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 71,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $590,010,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 112,650,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,124,541.46. The trade was a 38.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADT. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.34.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Further Reading

