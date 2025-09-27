Formidable Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM stock opened at $109.01 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $55.47 and a 52-week high of $109.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.99.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 47.46%.The firm had revenue of $503.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WPM. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.11.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

