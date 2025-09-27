Formidable Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisbourg Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth about $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 76.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth about $36,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 113.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $35.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Royalty Pharma PLC has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $38.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.58.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $578.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.06 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 44.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 50.87%.

A number of research analysts have commented on RPRX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

