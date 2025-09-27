First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.0909.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Stephens upped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research upgraded First Watch Restaurant Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on First Watch Restaurant Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, major shareholder International L.P. Advent sold 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $77,748,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,289,784 shares in the company, valued at $93,470,483.28. This represents a 45.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 207.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of FWRG stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $976.38 million, a P/E ratio of 266.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.10. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $22.71.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $307.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.94 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. First Watch Restaurant Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.