First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $51.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.08. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $58.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average of $49.89.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $180.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.46 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.70% and a return on equity of 9.92%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.880-2.960 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FR. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 93.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 285.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 988.7% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Featured Stories

