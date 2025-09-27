First American Bank Sells 80 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

First American Bank decreased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $203.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1-year low of $145.12 and a 1-year high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%.The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

