Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 366 Shares of ResMed Inc. $RMD

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMD. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 23,982.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 733,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,207,000 after acquiring an additional 730,510 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in ResMed by 1,168.5% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 590,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,272,000 after purchasing an additional 544,311 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in ResMed by 334.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 455,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,880,000 after purchasing an additional 350,245 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in ResMed by 445.1% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 397,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,940,000 after purchasing an additional 324,428 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,493,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,139,815,000 after purchasing an additional 320,240 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.48, for a total value of $2,238,355.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 455,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,303,978.44. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Hernandez sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.10, for a total value of $739,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,319.50. This trade represents a 38.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,588 shares of company stock worth $5,289,241. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMD has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on ResMed from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. William Blair raised ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on ResMed from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.20.

ResMed Stock Performance

ResMed stock opened at $270.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $277.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.65. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.92 and a 52-week high of $293.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 27.22%.The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 25.24%.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Further Reading

