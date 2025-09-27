Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total value of $205,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,969.24. The trade was a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Priscilla Hung sold 171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total transaction of $48,632.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,930.40. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,063 shares of company stock valued at $302,955. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VEEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on VEEV

Veeva Systems Trading Up 3.8%

NYSE VEEV opened at $290.44 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.30 and a 1-year high of $296.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $280.76 and a 200-day moving average of $260.60. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.