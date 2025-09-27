Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 163.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,995 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 30,861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 24,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.17.

FIS stock opened at $64.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.74 and a beta of 1.05. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.00 and a 1 year high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 1.09%.The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 888.89%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

