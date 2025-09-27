Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $655,000 Position in W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 23,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of W.R. Berkley from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on W.R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded W.R. Berkley to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.54.

W.R. Berkley Stock Up 1.8%

WRB stock opened at $75.94 on Friday. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a twelve month low of $55.80 and a twelve month high of $76.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.65.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.32%.The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

W.R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.20%.

W.R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

