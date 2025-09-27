Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 201.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 107.8% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNP stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $39.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 10.42%.The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.740-1.760 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho set a $39.00 price target on CenterPoint Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.41.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

