Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,356 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Expedia Group worth $11,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 2,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $222.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.01 and a one year high of $229.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.57.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.11. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $175,409.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,971.68. This trade represents a 6.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total transaction of $623,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,858 shares in the company, valued at $7,035,015.24. This represents a 8.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,132 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPE. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $177.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EXPE

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.